Ducks Win Series in Another Extra-Inning Victory

June 20, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Bowie Baysox News Release







The Baysox and RubberDucks went to extras for the third consecutive game, and for the third straight time it was Akron prevailing with a 3-2 victory in the series finale.

The Ducks took the lead in the third on a inside the park home run by Jonathan Engelmann. Akron added to their lead in the fifth with a solo homer from Andruw Monasterio to left field. Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the ninth, Patrick Dorrian tied the game with a two-run homer to left.

The Ducks took the lead in the tenth on a sacrifice fly RBI that scored the runner from third.

Johnny Rizer, Yusniel Diaz, Dorrian, and Willy Yahn each recorded a hit for Bowie, and Dorrian also picked up two RBI on the home run in the ninth.

Grayson Rodriguez started for the Baysox and went five innings, he allowed two hits and two earned runs. Rodriguez also struck out eight and walked one batter. Cameron Bishop went four innings and allowed three hits and two walks while striking out four. Manny Barreda made his Baysox debut in the tenth and recorded his first strikeout with Bowie.

The Baysox hold on to the best record in the Double-A Northeast League at 27-13. They return home for a six-game series vs the New Hampshire Fisher Cats starting on June 22 at 6:35. The starting pitchers for both teams have not been announced.

