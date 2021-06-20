June 20, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 20, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SECOND TIME THIS SEASON - Yesterday was just the second time this season that a game has been postponed this season. Last night's game will be made up as part of a double header on August 4th when the Sea Dogs return to Mirabito Stadium.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS- In a pitcher's duel, the Portland Sea Dogs were able to capitalize on a few mistakes by Binghamton pitching. Binghamton's Oscar De La Cruz carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, but it was broken up by a home run by Tanner Nishioka. In his second Double-A start, Brayan Bello pitched 5.1 innings allowing one run (solo home run) on two hits while walking one and striking out 10.

LONG BALLS ABUNDANT - So far in four games, the Portland Sea Dogs have recorded six home runs against the Rumble Ponies. Hudson Potts, Joey Meneses, Tanner Nishioka, Ryan Fitzgerald and Tate Matheny (2) have all gone yard at Mirabito Stadium.

STARTING PITCHING - Portland starters have combined for 18.0 innings allowing seven earned runs on 19 hits this series. They have only allowed five walks in that time.

SEA DOGS LIKE MIRABITO STADIUM - At the plate, the Sea Dogs are batting .226 with seven doubles, two triples and seven home runs. Portland has scored 22 runs in four games and have recorded a .296 OBP and .734 OPS.

ON THE HORIZON - After almost two months of trailing the Somerset Patriots in the standings and trying to compete for the top spot in the Northeast Division, the Sea Dogs and Patriots will

face off for the first time on Tuesday, June 22 at Hadlock Field.

ZACK KELLY ON A STREAK - Sea Dogs reliever Zack Kelly has not allowed a run in his last eight appearances. Since 5/27 he has tossed 9.1 shutout innings allowing seven hits while walking three and striking out 14. Opponents are batting .212 against him and he has a 1.07 WHIP.

SAVES - Three out of the four games have given the Sea Dogs save opportunities. Dominic LoBrutto is 2-for-2 with saves and has tossed 4.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while striking out one. Jose Adames has the other save and has also tossed 2.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking one and striking out four.

ON THE MOUND - Andrew Politi makes his ninth start of the season this afternoon versus the Rumble Ponies. He last started 6/13 vs New Hampshire tossing 4.0 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking three and striking out two. He has allowed four home runs in 33.2 innings.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 20, 2021

June 20, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.