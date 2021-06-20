Carpenter Leads SeaWolves Past Curve for Series Finale Victory

ERIE, PA - Canaan Smith-Njigba knocked his seventh double of the season as part of a four-hit day, but the effort was not enough to overcome Erie's offense as Altoona dropped the series finale, 6-4, on Sunday afternoon at UPMC Park in Erie.

It was the first four-hit game of the season for Smith-Njigba and seventh for a Curve batter this season. He also scored two runs in the loss.

Rodolfo Castro hit his team high ninth home run of the campaign, a two-run blast off Erie starter A.J. Ladwig (Win, 2-2) in the first inning to score Smith-Njigba and give the Curve a 2-0 early lead.

Erie would answer with a pair of runs in the second and third innings. After an Andre Lipcius double to lead off the second inning, Kerry Carpenter hit an RBI single and then later scored on a Dylan Rosa groundout to even the game 2-2.

Spencer Torkelson hit his second home run of the series in the third inning, a solo shot off Curve starter Jeff Passantino (Loss, 1-3) to put Erie ahead. Later in the inning, Carpenter hit a sacrifice fly to score Dillon Dingler.

Carpenter picked up another base hit in the sixth and scored on a John Valente single. He then hit an RBI single in the seventh to cap off a 3-3 day at the plate with three RBI and two runs scored.

Curve catcher Joe Jimenez hit his first professional home run to lead off the fifth inning, making it a 4-3 ballgame. Altoona also scored one run in the eighth when Cal Mitchell grounded out to score Smith-Njigba. Altoona had the tying-run at the plate when Daniel Amaral struck out to end the frame.

Passantino allowed four runs on seven hits in four innings in the start. Brad Case allowed one run in two innings of relief with three strikeouts. Shea Murray allowed one run in an inning of work and John O'Reilly threw a scoreless eighth inning.

Ladwig allowed three Curve runs in five innings for Erie. Brad Bass earned the hold and Chavez Fernander picked up his second save of the season in a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Oneil Cruz saw his 21-game on-base streak come to an end in the loss, finishing 0-4. For the second time this season, Altoona split a six-game series with Erie.

The Curve will return home to begin a six-game series with the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Tuesday night. RHP Roansy Contreras (3-1, 2.03) will get the start for Altoona.

