Ponies' Offense Explodes in First Game of DH, Shut out by Wolves in Game Two

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies split their doubleheader with the Erie SeaWolves Wednesday by winning 6-3 in the first game and losing 3-0 in game two at NYSEG Stadium.

Game One - Rumble Ponies 6, SeaWolves 3

Andres Gimenez got the scoring started with his sixth home run of the season, with a solo homer in the bottom of the second.

David Thompson drove in the Ponies' second run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Two batters later, Gavin Cecchini smacked an RBI single. Will Toffey then drove in two runs with a double to left-center off Casey Mize, and Quinn Brodey plated another run with an RBI double. In total, 11 batters came to plate in the rally as the Ponies took a 6-0 lead.

The SeaWolves scored three in the seventh on RBI hits by Chace Numata and Derek Hill and an RBI groundout by Isaac Paredes.

Lefty Kevin Smith (2-0) earned the win by tossing six scoreless innings, in which he struck out six and allowed five hits and one walk. Mize (6-1) suffered his first loss in Double-A and was tagged with six runs on seven hits over 3.1 innings.

Game Two - SeaWolves 3, Rumble Ponies 0

The SeaWolves plated all three of their runs in the top of the second inning. With the bases loaded, Joey Morgan broke the scoreless tie with an RBI groundout. Hill drove the other two runners home with a two-run single off Joseph Shaw.

The Ponies were limited to just three hits. They had the bases loaded in both the first and fourth innings but failed to score as they left eight runners on base in total.

Erie starter Tarik Skubal struck out 10 and walked six over 4.2 scoreless innings but received a no-decision. Drew Carlton (2-3) picked up the win with 2.1 no-hit innings of relief. Shaw (1-4) took the loss as he allowed three runs on four hits.

The Rumble Ponies and the SeaWolves wrap up their four-game series Thursday at NYSEG Stadium at 6:35 PM on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 6:20 PM.

POSTGAME NOTES: Mazeika, Gimenez and Toffey registered two hits apiece in the first game... Toffey also knocked in two runs to raise his total to 24... In game two, Austin Bossart made his Rumble Ponies debut and went 1-2 with a walk... Joe Zanghi tossed 3.2 no-hit innings.

