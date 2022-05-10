Playoff Watch Parties at Ed's Tavern

May 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Ed's Tavern is hosting official watch parties for all Checkers road playoff games!

Catch the game with your fellow fans and enjoy food and drink specials, Checkers goodies and more.

The following parties will take place during the Checkers' second-round series against the Brideport Islanders:

GAME 1: Tuesday, May 10 at 7 p.m.

GAME 2: Thursday, May 12 at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.