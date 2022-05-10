Silovs Selected to Latvia World Championship Team
May 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
The Abbotsford Canucks would like to extend their congratulations to Arturs Silovs, who has been selected to represent Latvia at the 2022 IIHF World Championships in Tampere & Helsinki, Finland.
Silovs, who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, started 10 games the AHL this year, going 3-6-0-1 during those games. His 34 save performance on October 17th helped secure Abbotsford their first ever AHL win, defeating the Ontario Reign 3-2.
"Arturs had a great finish to the season and we are excited for this opportunity for him to continue his season and represent his country on the world stage" stated Abbotsford GM Ryan Johnson Tuesday afternoon.
Arturs also played in 10 games with the ECHL's Trois-Rivieres Lions this campaign. While on loan, Silovs put up a .920 save percentage, a career best in spans lasting over 5 games. A season average, combining his Canucks and Lions stats, is a save percentage of .904, a 9-9-1-1 record, and a pair of shutouts. On the international stage, Silovs represented team Latvia at the World Under-18 Championship last season. He posted the tournament's fifth best save percentage (.918) and only two goaltenders faced more shots per game in the tournament.
Team Latvia begin their 2022 IIHF World Championship tournament on Friday, May 13th. They take on the United States of America at 6:20am PST. Latvia will also face Finland, Norway, Sweden, Austria, Czech Republic and Great Britain in Group B.
