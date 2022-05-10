Reign Announce Multiple Transactions

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced multiple player transactions today.

Forward Nikita Pavlychev has been recalled from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (ECHL).

Goaltender John Lethemon has been recalled from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (ECHL).

Defenseman Christian Kasastul was signed to a PTO agreement.

Pavlychev, 25, appeared in 13 games for the Reign during the regular season, scoring two goals and an assist while earning a +4 rating. He also suited up for 38 regular season games with Greenville, posting 33 points on 14 goals and 19 assists. Pavlychev appeared in six Kelly Cup Playoff games with the Swamp Rabbits, scoring four points on a goal and three assists, including a game-winning goal in double overtime.

Lethemon, 25, made two starts for Ontario during the regular season and went 2-0-0 with a 2.01 goals-against average and a 0.931 save percentage. With Greenville, the Northville, Mich. native played in 32 regular season games and went 15-11-6 with a 2.69 GAA and a save percentage of 0.911. Lethemon also started six postseason games for the Swamp Rabbits, recording a save percentage of 0.912 in the playoffs during his second postseason.

Kasastul, 25, spent time with the Reign during the regular season on a PTO agreement, suiting up in 25 AHL contests while scoring eight points on a goal and seven assists. He has also played for Greenville during his first career pro season in North America, appearing in 13 ECHL games, registering four assists. A native of Skien, Norway, Kasastul had a goal and an assist in four playoff contests with the Swamp Rabbits.

The Reign are set to face the Colorado Eagles in the Pacific Division Semifinals of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs, which begins with Game 1 on Wednesday in Loveland, Colo. at the Budweiser Events Center at 6:05 p.m. PST.

Fans can secure their tickets to Ontario's home postseason games now by purchasing a 10-ticket Flex Plan, which allows the purchaser to choose the dates they can attend. Single game tickets for Games 3 and 4 at Toyota Arena are also on sale now through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

