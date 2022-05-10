Annunen, Miska Return to Colorado Eagles

May 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transactions.

The following players have been reassigned to the Eagles by the Colorado Avalanche:

Pos. Player Team (League)

G Justus Annunen Colorado Eagles (AHL)

G Hunter Miska Colorado Eagles (AHL)

The following player has been reassigned by the Eagles to the Utah Grizzlies:

Pos. Player Team (League)

G Trent Miner Utah Grizzlies (ECHL)

The Eagles will be back in action when they continue the 2022 AHL Calder Cup Playoffs with Game One of their best-of-five Pacific Division semifinals series against the Ontario Reign on Wednesday, May 11th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for both games are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.