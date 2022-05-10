Blues Assign F MacKenzie MacEachern to T-Birds on Conditioning Loan

May 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds forward MacKenzie MacEachern

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds forward MacKenzie MacEachern(Springfield Thunderbirds)

ST LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Mackenzie MacEachern to the team's AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, on a conditioning loan.

MacEachern, 28, has been out of the lineup since Apr. 9 with an upper-body injury. This season, the 6'2, 193-pound forward has dressed in 14 games with the Blues, posting two assists and four penalty minutes. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native has also appeared in 47 games with the Thunderbirds, collecting 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) and 51 penalty minutes.

Game 1 tickets for the Thunderbirds' Atlantic Division Semifinals against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins can be purchased.

The full schedule for the Atlantic Division Semifinals is as follows - games marked with an asterisk (*) will be played only if necessary.

Game 1: Wednesday, May 11 - Penguins @ Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Click Here for Tickets

Game 2: Thursday, May 12 - Penguins @ Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Click Here for Tickets

Game 3: Sunday, May 15 - Thunderbirds @ Penguins, 5:05 p.m.

Game 4*: Monday, May 16 - Thunderbirds @ Penguins, 7:05 p.m.

Game 5*: Wednesday, May 18 - Penguins @ Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Click Here for Tickets

Thunderbirds' Pay As We Play plans are also on sale now! To purchase your seats and lock in your same spot for all postseason games, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.