Rochester Americans Game Preview: Tuesday, May 10 at Utica: North Division Semifinals - Game 1

While this particular playoff series may serve as the first-ever postseason meeting between the Amerks and Comets franchises, its certainly not the case in the long history for either of the two American Hockey League cities.

Tonight's game is the first playoff matchup between Rochester and a Utica- based AHL franchise since April 25, 1993 when the Amerks finished off the former Utica Devils with a 3-2 win in Game 5 to close out their opening round series.

Rochester has never lost a playoff series to a Utica franchise in its 66-year history, winning both previous series with the Devils (1990, 1993) 4-1.

Coming off a team-high four-point showing (2+2) in the series-clinching win over Belleville on Friday, Arttu Ruotsalainen currently leads the AHL in playoff scoring with five points and is tied for the league lead with three goals. He also paces all skaters with 2.50 points per game.

With three assists through his first two playoff appearances, Peyton Krebs leads all rookies with three points, two of which came in his postseason debut in Game 1 of the opening round series against Belleville.

Casey Fitzgerald is tied for third amongst all AHL defensemen with three points (1+2) in three games while Jimmy Schuldt remains at a close second with two points (1+1), tying him for sixth.

Rochester punched its ticket to the second round after completing a first- round sweep of Belleville, whose 5-2 win over Toronto in the regular-season finale on April 30 opened the postseason door for the Amerks, in a repeat performance following a 4-3 overtime win in Game 2 Friday.

The Amerks needed overtime for the second straight game, this time withstanding a late push from the Senators in duplicating the effort from Game 1 last Wednesday and winning their first playoff series since 2005.

ENDING THE DROUGHT OF ALL DROUGHTS

The Rochester Americans (2-0) begin the second round of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs tonight in Game 1 of the North Division Semifinals against the Utica Comets at Adirondack Bank Center. Opening puck-drop in the best-of-five series is set for 7:00 p.m. and will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV.

Prior to the first-round series sweep over Belleville, Rochester hadn't won a playoff series since 2005, a squad that featured former NHL stars like Jason Pominville and Ryan Miller as well as former Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill and previous Amerks head coach Chris Taylor, when they swept Hamilton to advance to the second round.

Rochester has been a part of 85 playoff series over the years, in which it has compiled a 214-205 record in 419 games during that time.

The Amerks are looking for their first second-round series win since the 2004 postseason when they swept the Hamilton Bulldogs in four games before dropping a five-game series to Milwaukee in the third round.

PLAYOFFS OVER THE YEARS

AMERKS CALDER CUP CHAMPIONSHIPS

1995-96 vs. Portland

1986-87 vs. Sherbrooke

1982-83 vs. Maine

1967-68 vs. Quebec

1965-66 vs. Cleveland

1964-65 vs. Hershey

Rochester's power-play went 65-for-277 with a 23.5% conversion rate that was third-best in the AHL. The Amerks' 65 goals on the man-advantage were most among all North Division teams and finished seven shy of the AHL lead behind Ontario.

The Amerks scored at least one power-play goal in 41 of their 76 games this season and registered multiple power-play tallies in 16 overall, including a season-high four goals in the 7-3 win over Hershey back on Nov. 26 and in the 6-2 victory against Belleville on April 9.

Rookie forwards JJ Peterka and Jack Quinn were among the three forwards named to the six-player 2021-22 AHL All-Rookie Team. They became the first set of Amerks rookies to earn the honors in the same season since former goaltender Mika Noronen and defenseman Dmitri Kalinin in 1999- 2000. It's also the first time in team history two forwards were selected to the same All-Rookie Team.

With 16 points to close out the final month of the regular season, which included four multi-goal efforts, Peterka became the first Amerk this season and the first AHL rookie to reach the 60-point mark. With Quinn adding two points in the 8-1 in over Utica, it marked the first time in franchise history the Amerks had two rookies reach the benchmark in the same season.

This season also marked the first time in nearly 30 years the Amerks have had multiple rookies record more than 50 points in the same season since 1992-93 when the club had five: Todd Simon (93), Scott Thomas (59), Doug MacDonald (58), Jozef Cierny (54) and Mike McLaughin (54).

Rochester was a perfect 8-0-0-0 this season when both players record multi-point outings in the same contest. The Amerks were 16-1-2-0 when Quinn produced at least two points and 14-3-0-0 when Peterka recorded more than one point.

Tuesday | May 10, 2022 | 7:00 PM ET | Adirondack Bank Center | North Division Semifinals, Game 1 | AHL TV, The Fan Rochester

With tonight's Game 1 marking the 13th meeting overall in 2021-22, the Amerks and Comets have been fairly acquainted all season long. The Amerks finished with a 6-5-1-0 record against Utica during the regular season, claiming points in seven of the last nine matchups.

The intrastate rivals alternated wins over their 12 games throughout the regular season series with the Amerks prevailing in the most recent matchup by way of an 8-1 rout win on April 29. Rochester showed a 6-5-1-0 mark this season.

The Amerks were the first team to hand the Comets their first regulation loss of the season after posting an AHL-best and franchise record 13-game win streak to begin the campaign. It bested the 37-year-old mark set by the 1984-85 Amerks, who won their first 11 games that year to set the standard.

In the 12 games during the head-to-head series, Rochester's power-play unit went 11-for-45. Conversely, the Amerks shorthanded team killed off 31- for-41 opportunities.

Forward Jack Quinn (4+10) posted a team-best 14 points in eight games against the Comets this season. Quinn recorded at least one point in seven of his eight games opposite Utica. The AHL Rookie of the Year produced his first four-point (1+3) effort in Rochester's 7-6 win over Utica on Jan. 12.

PETERKA FLOURISHED IN SECOND HALF

After scoring just four times through the first three months of the season, Peterka notched 48 points (24+24) in 47 games to begin 2022, including goals in back-to-back games on five different occasions over that span.

Peterka, who was taken 34th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft by the Sabres, closed out the regular season leading all rookies in scoring with 68 points in 70 games. He also ranked first among rookies and fifth overall with 223 shots on goal. He only went two games all season without recording at least one shot on goal.

Peterka made his highly anticipated NHL debut on Dec. 28 as Buffalo hosted New Jersey before visiting the New York Islanders the very next day.

Following his return to the Amerks, he totaled five points on two goals and three assists in two games before being honored as the AHL's Player of the Week for the period ending Jan. 2, 2022.

Peterka was held scoreless just 19 times since Dec. 19 and had not gone more than two games without recording a point during that same span.

More impressively, the Amerks were 14-3-0-0 this season when Peterka registers a multi-point game, including 7-0-0-0 on home ice.

With a team-high 68 points (28+40) through 70 games, Peterka was the first Amerks rookie to reach the 60-point mark since Thomas Vanek had 68 points (42+26) in 74 games during the 2004-05 season.

Peterka, who was one of only five AHL rookies led his team in scoring, also led all rookies in goals (28) and finished third in assists (40).

In addition to being one of two Amerks named to this year's AHL All- Rookie Team, Quinn was tabbed the winner of the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's outstanding rookie for the 2021-22 season.

He becomes the first Amerk player to earn Rookie of the Year honors since Mika Noronen in 1999-2000.

Quinn became the first AHL player this season and just the 17th player in Amerks franchise history to score four goals in a game in the 6-5 overtime loss to Belleville on Jan. 15. More impressively, he scored all four goals consecutively, including the game-tying tally with 3.3 seconds remaining in regulation. He's the first Amerk to have a four-goal game since Rochester native Derek Whitmore single-handedly outscored Hamilton on Nov. 25, 2011 (5-2 W).

Playing in just his 27th game of the season (March 18 against Cleveland), Quinn became the first Amerk to score 20 goals in the fewest number of games since Luke Adam reached the mark in 31 games during the 2013-14 campaign.

He was named the AHL's Rookie of the Month for October after leading all first-year players with 10 points (5+5) through the first month of the regular season. In just six games to begin the season, Quinn surpassed his offensive output from his truncated 2020-21 campaign, and became the first AHL player to reach the 10-point mark this season.

Quinn was held scoreless just 14 times all season and had not gone more than two games without recording a point. He recorded a team-leading 19 multi-point performances this year.

