Heat Take Series Lead with 3-1 Win Tuesday
May 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - Behind a two-point night from Emilio Pettersen and goals from rookies Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr, the Stockton Heat grabbed the upper hand in the Pacific Division Semifinals with a 3-1 win in game one, Tuesday night at Stockton Arena.
The Heat struck twice in the game's opening frame, a shorthanded tally from Pelletier and even-strength marker from Pettersen in a span of 1:23 past the midway point of the period to take the lead through 20 minutes of play.
The teams then traded scores in the second, Dino Kambeitz pulling the Condors back within striking distance before Duehr buried a puck behind Stuart Skinner with 4:51 to go in the middle frame.
A scoreless third saw the home team dictate terms, limiting Bakersfield to just six shots on goal to prevent a comeback bid before it could start.
Dustin Wolf finished the game with 27 saves on 28 shots faced, out-dueling Skinner's 26 saves on 29 shots.
NOTABLE
Twelve Heat skaters made their Calder Cup Playoff debuts, including Dustin Wolf, Colton Poolman, Ilya Solovyov, Juuso Valimaki, Glenn Gawdin, Martin Pospisil, Eetu Tuulola, Walker Duehr, Luke Philp, Emilio Pettersen, Connor Zary and Jakob Pelletier.
Pelletier's shorthanded goal was the first playoff SHG in Heat history.
Pettersen finished with a multi-point game with a goal and an assist. He had five multi-point efforts in the regular season.
Stockton snapped a three-game losing streak against Bakersfield in the game.
The Heat have their first series lead in team history.
SPECIAL TEAMS
STK PP - 0-for-3
STK PK - 3-for-3
THREE STARS
First - Emilio Pettersen (1g,1a)
Second - Jakob Pelletier (1g)
Third - Dustin Wolf (27 svs)
GOALIES
W - Dustin Wolf (27 saves on 28 shots faced)
L - Stuart Skinner (26 saves on 29 shots faced)
UP NEXT
The Heat and Condors face off once again Wednesday for the second game of the best-of-five series, a 6:30 p.m. puck drop at Stockton Arena.
