Pittsburgh Assigns 11 to WBS Training Camp

October 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







The Pittsburgh Penguins have reduced their training camp roster to 35 players, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall.

The following players have been assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' training camp:

F - Jordy Bellerive

F - Jonathan Gruden

F - Kyle Olson

F - Valtteri Puustinen

F - Felix Robert

D - Niclas Almari

D - Taylor Fedun

D - Cam Lee

D - Will Reilly

D - Mitch Reinke

G - Filip Lindberg

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will open training camp this coming weekend. Â A training camp roster will be released on Sunday.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton begins preseason action on Wednesday, October 6, when the Penguins host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7:05pm.

The 2021-22 American Hockey League regular season gets underway for the Pens on Saturday, October 16, when they host the Phantoms at 6:05pm.

Season tickets for the upcoming 2021-22 season are already on sale now.Â Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, FlexbookandÂ Premium SeatingÂ plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

