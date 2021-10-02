Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2021 Training Camp Roster

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, October 2, the preliminary roster for Henderson's 2021 Training Camp.

The Silver Knights will have 26 participants at Lifeguard Arena when camp opens on Monday, Oct. 4, including 18 members of the 2020-21 Henderson team.

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS 2021 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

Forwards: Tyler Busch, Paul Cotter, Daniel D'Amato, Pavel Dorofeyev, Jack Dugan, Reid Duke, Lucas Elvenes, Ben Jones, Jake Leschyshyn, Jermaine Loewen, Maxim Marushev, Lynden McCallum, Mason Primeau, Alan Quine, Jonas Rondbjerg, Ben Thomson

Defense: Peter DiLiberatore, Zack Hayes, Kaedan Korczak, Ian McCoshen, Daniil Miromanov, Brayden Pachal, Derrick Pouliot, Blake Siebenaler

Goaltenders: Dylan Ferguson, Jiri Patera

Players will be added to the Silver Knights' roster as players are reassigned from Vegas Golden Knights Training Camp.

All training camp practices at Lifeguard Arena will be open to the public. To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, all fans at Lifeguard Arena must wear a mask or face covering while in attendance. Policies, protocols and practice times are subject to change.

To shop official team merchandise and apparel, fans can visit The Livery at Lifeguard Arena from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. during training camp (Monday, Oct. 4 to Saturday, Oct. 9). On all other dates, The Livery's current hours of operation are 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. daily.

