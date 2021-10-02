Luke Henman Assigned to Charlotte, Kraken Place Four on Waivers

The Seattle Kraken have made a trim to their training camp roster, assigning forward Luke Henman to Charlotte.

Henman, 21, was the first player signed by the Seattle Kraken and is entering his first pro season. A fourth-round pick in 2018 by Carolina, Henman totaled 214 points (63g, 151a) in 225 QMJHL games over five seasons with Blainville-Boisbriand.

Additionally, the Kraken have placed defensemen Connor Carrick, Cale Fleury and Gustav Olofsson and goalie Antoine Bibeau on waivers. Should they clear at 2 p.m. Sunday, Seattle would be able to assign them to Charlotte.

Carrick, 27, is set to begin his ninth pro season having posted 83 points (20g, 63a) in 158 career AHL games, as well as 49 points (13g, 36a) in 241 NHL games. A two-time AHL All Star, Carrick split last season between New Jersey and Binghamton, notching six assists in 13 games for the AHL affiliate.

Fleury, 23, has two pro seasons to his name, notching 34 points (11g, 23a) in 96 career AHL games and one goal in 41 NHL games. A third-round pick by Montreal in 2017, Fleury logged six assists in 22 games with Laval a season ago.

Oloffson, 26, has 71 points (11g, 60a) in 203 AHL games and 11 points (0g, 11a) in 59 NHL games over his eight pro campaigns.

Bibeau, 27, has logged 192 AHL games over his career, going 100-64-28 with a 3.12 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage, in addition to four NHL games on his resume. An AHL All Star in 2017-18, Bibeau went 5-2-1 in eight appearances for the Chicago Wolves last season.

