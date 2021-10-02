Dallas Stars Send Seven to Cedar Park
October 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has reduced the training camp roster by seven players. The Dallas training camp roster now stands at 47 players.
PLAYER STATUS
Jeremy Gregoire Released from PTO
Anthony Louis Released from PTO
Max Martin Released from PTO
Curtis McKenzie Released from PTO
Josh Melnick Released from PTO
Colton Point Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Adam Scheel Loaned to Texas (AHL)
