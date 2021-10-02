Dallas Stars Send Seven to Cedar Park

October 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars left wing Anthony Louis

(Texas Stars, Credit: Mollie Kendall) Texas Stars left wing Anthony Louis(Texas Stars, Credit: Mollie Kendall)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has reduced the training camp roster by seven players. The Dallas training camp roster now stands at 47 players.

PLAYER STATUS

Jeremy Gregoire Released from PTO

Anthony Louis Released from PTO

Max Martin Released from PTO

Curtis McKenzie Released from PTO

Josh Melnick Released from PTO

Colton Point Loaned to Texas (AHL)

Adam Scheel Loaned to Texas (AHL)

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.