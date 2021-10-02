Blackhawks Announce Roster Moves

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the following players were assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League:

Forwards: D.J. Busdeker, Liam Folkes, Carson Gicewicz, Riley McKay, Dylan McLaughlin, Garrett Mitchell, Chris Wilkie, Chad Yetman and Kale Howarth.

Defensemen: Ryan Stanton.

Goaltenders: Tom Aubrun and Cale Morris.

With these moves, the Blackhawks training camp roster currently stands at 49: 28 forwards, 16 defensemen and five goaltenders.

