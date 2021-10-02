Blackhawks Announce Roster Moves
October 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the following players were assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League:
Forwards: D.J. Busdeker, Liam Folkes, Carson Gicewicz, Riley McKay, Dylan McLaughlin, Garrett Mitchell, Chris Wilkie, Chad Yetman and Kale Howarth.
Defensemen: Ryan Stanton.
Goaltenders: Tom Aubrun and Cale Morris.
With these moves, the Blackhawks training camp roster currently stands at 49: 28 forwards, 16 defensemen and five goaltenders.
