Sabres Reduce Training Camp Roster
October 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres announced today that the team has released 12 players from their respective tryouts. All 12 players will report to the Rochester Americans.
Forwards (5): Dominic Franco, Mason Jobst, Michael Mersch, Brendan Warren and Ryan Scarfo.
Defensemen (5): Nick Boka, Matthew Cairns, Mitch Eliot, Josh Teves and Peter Tischke.
Goaltenders (2): Michael Houser and Mat Robson.
The Amerks are scheduled to open their 2021 Training Camp at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at The Blue Cross Arena.
