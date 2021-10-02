Sabres Reduce Training Camp Roster

October 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres announced today that the team has released 12 players from their respective tryouts. All 12 players will report to the Rochester Americans.

Forwards (5): Dominic Franco, Mason Jobst, Michael Mersch, Brendan Warren and Ryan Scarfo.

Defensemen (5): Nick Boka, Matthew Cairns, Mitch Eliot, Josh Teves and Peter Tischke.

Goaltenders (2): Michael Houser and Mat Robson.

The Amerks are scheduled to open their 2021 Training Camp at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at The Blue Cross Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.