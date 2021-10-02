Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2021 Training Camp Roster

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack opened Training Camp 2021 on Friday, October 1st, 2021, ahead of the 2021-22 American Hockey League (AHL) season. The club opened training camp with their first practice at the XL Center with a roster of 17 forwards, ten defensemen and three goaltenders.

The club received the following players from the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League (NHL) after they cleared waivers on Friday, October 1, 2021: Anthony Bitetto (D), Jonny Brodzinski (F), Tim Gettinger (F), Anthony Greco (F), Keith Kinkaid (G), and Ty Ronning (F).

The club has also announced Professional Tryout agreements (PTO) with the following players: Christopher Brown (F), Brandon Fortunato (D), Victor Hadfield (D), Brandon Hawkins (F), Blake Hillman (D), Derek Lodermeier (F), Christopher Martenet (D), Ara Nazarian (F), and Charles Williams (G).

Here is the full 2021 Hartford Wolf Pack Training Camp roster:

Forwards: Jonny Brodzinski, Christopher Brown, Cristiano DiGiacinto, Jake Elmer, Tanner Fritz, Tim Gettinger, Anthony Greco, Brandon Hawkins, Patrick Khodarenko, Derek Lodermeier, Ara Nazarian, Mike O'Leary, Justin Richards, Ty Ronning, Austin Rueschhoff, James Sanchez, and Alex Whelan.

Defensemen: Zach Berzolla, Anthony Bitetto, Brandon Fortunato, Zach Giuttari, Victor Hadfield, Blake Hillman, Christopher Martenet, Tarmo Reunanen, Hunter Skinner, and Jeff Taylor.

Goaltenders: François Brassard, Keith Kinkaid, and Charles Williams.

The Wolf Pack's training camp roster is subject to change. Stay tuned to the club's social media channels on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for the latest roster news and updates.

The Wolf Pack will also play three preseason games as part of Training Camp 2021. The club will host the Providence Bruins at the XL Center on Wednesday, October 6th, 2021, at 1:00 pm and the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday, October 8th, 2021 at 12:30 pm. Both games are closed to the public.

The club will conclude the preseason on Saturday, October 9th, 2021, when they travel to Bridgeport to take on the Islanders at 1:00 pm.

The Wolf Pack begin their 25th anniversary season on Friday, October 15th, when they play host to the Bridgeport Islanders on opening night. Opening weekend concludes two days later on October 17th when the Providence Bruins come to town.

Single game tickets for the 2021-22 Hartford Wolf Pack season are on-sale now! To secure your seats and join the fun for this milestone season, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

