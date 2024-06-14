Pitcher's Duel Goes to Tulsa in Ten

June 14, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Tulsa, OK - An incredible pitching effort fell just short as the Arkansas Travelers dropped a 10-inning decision to the Tulsa Drillers by a 1-0 final score. The game was scoreless the entire night until Damon Keith hit a walk-off single with two out in the bottom of the 10th. Juan Mercedes dealt six shutouts as the Arkansas starter with Garrett Davila (2 IP) and Kyle Hill (IP) carrying it to extras. Troy Taylor was handed the loss after Keith singled to score the automatic runner. Kendall Williams, Antonio Knowles, Ben Harris and Ryan Sublette combined on the four-hit shutout for Tulsa.

Moments That Mattered

* The Travs missed their opportunity in the top of the 10th. With two on and two out, pinch-hitter Alberto Rodriguez hit an infield single to load the bases but a strikeout ended the inning with the bases full.

* Keith delivered his second walk-off hit in three nights pulling a ground ball between the third baseman and shortstop to end the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* RHP Juan Mercedes: 6 IP, 4 H, BB, 3 K

* LHP Garrett Davila: 2 IP, 3 K

* RHP Kyle Hill: IP, 4 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas still trails Springfield by 0.5 games in the first half division race with 9 games to play after Springfield lost at home to NW Arkansas, 14-3. Tulsa is in third place and only two games behind the top spot.

* Kyle Hill notched four strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

* The Travs offense has been shut out for 22 consecutive innings.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with RHP Blas Castano (0-3, 3.50) making the start against RHP Hyun-Il Choi (1-2, 6.75). First pitch is set for 7:00 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.