Rajcic Shines in Tight Loss for Springfield

June 14, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals dropped a Friday night affair to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 4-0 at Hammons Field. Despite a strong outing from their starter, the St. Louis affiliate failed to score for just the third time this season.

Decisions:

W: Tyson Guerrero (1-3)

L: Max Rajcic (6-5)

Notables:

Springfield has dropped five straight games. They are now 13-16 at home this season.

RHP Max Rajcic has allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his last five outings.

The Cardinals were shut out for the third time this season. Twice it's happened against Northwest Arkansas.

On Deck:

Saturday, June 15 at 6:35 PM: SPR RHP Ian Bedell (1-2, 4.83) vs NWA RHP Eric Cerantola (2-3, 2.74)

St. Louis Cardinals Adam Wainwright & Louie Bobblehead giveaway (2,000), Purina Bark in the Park

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV

Max Rajcic turned in another gem tonight: 6.1 IP, 4 H, ER, 3 BB, 5 K.

