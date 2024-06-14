Brass in the Ballpark Returns

June 14, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

The popular King Cabbage Music Camp is back for a second season with the Tulsa Drillers at ONEOK Field

The Tulsa Drillers have teamed with King Cabbage Brass Band for a second season of Brass in the Ballpark. Enrollment is underway for the two-week music camp designed for students from grades 7-12. Camp rehearsals will begin on June 17 in the Fly Loft from 1-3 p.m., Monday through Friday. The student ensemble will then perform at Drillers games on June 27 and 29 at ONEOK Field.

The curriculum will include fundamentals, improvisation, New Orleans brass band ensemble, and American music history taught by Greg Fallis and members of King Cabbage Brass Band. Students will also receive private tours of the Bob Dylan and Woody Guthrie Centers.

"Part of our responsibility as musicians is passing down the gifts we've been given," said Greg Fallis, program founder and director. "Working with the students last year was very rewarding, and we are proud to host the second annual Brass in the Ballpark music camp with the Drillers. We believe that music education is essential to personal growth."

"This is such an immersive way for our community's youth to learn, appreciate and experience music" said Natalie Bowling, manager of the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture. "King Cabbage Brass Band and the Drillers have really uncovered a unique way to tie in so much of what makes Tulsa's music scene special, from our song archive gems to our downtown diamond, ONEOK Field."

Brass in the Ballpark is made possible by the support of our community sponsors, Tulsa FMAC, Mythic Press, The Church Studio and Guthrie Green. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available to support the music camp and its scholarship program.

