Kollar & SA Collar Hooks

June 14, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - Jared Kollar delivered six innings of one-run baseball Thursday night as the Missions upended the Hooks, 5-1 at Wolff Stadium.

Rolando Espinosa led from the nine hole for Corpus Christi, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles while also making a fine diving catch in left-center. Espinosa, hitting .333 with a .922 OPS in his last 21 games, scored the Hooks lone run in the fifth thanks to his first two-bagger of the night. Jeremy Arocho cashed him in with a base hit up the middle.

Arocho was 2-for-4 with a walk. Tommy Sacco Jr. recorded singles in his first two at-bats. Sacco's streak of reaching base in seven consecutive plate appearances was snapped by a 102-MPH line drive out in the fifth.

Jacob Melton, playing for the first time since May 22, walked in four plate appearances.

Of the four runs charged over Michael Knorr's five innings, two came on a two-out single by Ripken Reyes as the Missions staked themselves to a 3-0 lead in the second. San Antonio's first-inning run was scored via a wild pitch.

In the fifth, the Missions tacked on with a lead-off infield single, stolen base, sac bunt and sac fly.

San Antonio scratched out in infield hit to start the sixth against Joey Mancini, scoring the run with groundouts and a passed ball.

The unearned run is the only blemish for Mancini in three Double-A outings as he worked the final three innings Thursday.

The Hooks send Miguel Ullola to the mound Friday night, aiming to snap a four-game skid.

