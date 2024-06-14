Dale and Zabala Leave the Yard as Missions Drop Game Four

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks Friday night. Entering Friday night on a three-game win streak, the Hooks jumped on the Missions early on. The Hooks plated nine runs in the second and third inning. Jarryd Dale and Juan Zabala showed off their power with home runs. However, Corpus Christi prevailed with an 11-3 victory.

Ryan Bergert was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After a scoreless first frame, the Hooks plated five runs on five hits with two home runs. On the first pitch of the inning, Kenedy Corona homered to left field. Jordan Brewer followed that up with a double. Pascanel Ferreras drove him in with a single to center field. Bergert retired the next batter before allowing an RBI double to J.C. Correa. The right-hander retired the next batter for the second out. Tommy Sacco Jr. homered to left field to make it a 5-0 lead for the Hooks.

Miguel Ullola was the starting pitcher for the Hooks. In the second inning, the Missions put two runners on base without recording a hit. Robbie Tenerowicz drew a one-out walk. After retiring the next batter, Ullola hit Ray-Patrick Didder with an inside fastball. Juan Zabala struck out looking to end the inning.

Corpus Christi added four runs in the top of the third inning. With one man down, Corona reached base on a fielding error. Brewer doubled and Corona advanced to third base. Ferreras drove in both runners with a double to left field. Bergert issued a walk to Collin Price. After retiring the next batter, Bergert allowed a two-run double to Rolando Espinosa. The Missions trailed 9-0.

San Antonio used the long ball to end the shutout in the third inning. Leading off the frame, Jarryd Dale hit a line drive over the left field fence for a home run. His first long ball of the year cut the deficit to 9-1.

The Missions continued the comeback effort with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Tenerowicz drew a walk to start the frame. After striking out the next batter, a passed ball allowed Tenerowicz to advance 90 feet. Ullola struck out the next batter before being replaced by Brayan De Paula. The southpaw allowed a two-run home run to Zabala. His first long ball of the year made it a 9-3 ballgame.

Corpus Christi added two runs in the top of the seventh inning. Facing Omar Cruz, Jeron Williams singled to begin the inning. Two batters later, Corona singled to center field and Williams advanced to third base. After striking out the next batter, Corona stole second base. With two runners in scoring position, Ferreras drove them in with a single to right field. The Missions trailed 11-3.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 11-3

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 28-32 on the season

Clay Dungan: Extends on-base streak to 19 games

Jarryd Dale: 1st homer since August 11th, 2023 with Fort Wayne

Juan Zabala: 1st homer since August 6th, 2023 with Fort Wayne

Attendance: 4,304

Ryan Bergert (Missions starter): L, 2.2 IP, 8 H, 9 R (6 ER), BB, 4 K, 2 HR

Miguel Ullola (Hooks starter): ND, 3.2 IP, H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 9 K, HR

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #25 MLB): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, June 15th

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): L, 2.2 IP, 8 H, 9 R (6 ER), BB, 4 K, 2 HR

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): DNP

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, June 16th

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 1-4, 3 K

Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): DNP

Cole Paplham (#17 Padres prospect): DNP

Jacob Melton (#1 Astros prospect, #71 MLB): DNP

Zach Cole (#6 Astros prospect): 0-4, BB, K

Jake Bloss (#10 Astros prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, June 15th

Kenedy Corona (#11 Astros prospect): 2-5, HR, RBI, 3 R, SB, 2 K

Colin Barber (#19 Astros prospect): DNP

Miguel Ullola (#20 Astros prospect): ND, 3.2 IP, H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 9 K, HR

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Saturday, June 15th. Left-hander Robby Snelling (1-5, 5.06) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Jake Bloss (2-1, 1.88) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. Saturday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

