Wind Surge Tie Series with Midland Thanks to Five-Run Seventh

June 14, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge supplied fireworks in all facets in a 6-1 victory over the Midland Rockhounds at Riverfront Stadium. A five-run bottom of the seventh inning matched stout performances by Marco Raya and Andrew Morris to tie the series.

Kyler Fedko grounded a two-out RBI single to left field in the bottom of the first to score Luke Keaschall from third. Denzel Clarke tied the game at one a half inning later on a base hit back up the middle to center. Both sides remained scoreless through the middle innings.

Five runs came across for Wichita after the stretch in the bottom of the seventh. Aaron Sabato smoked his fourth home run of the season on a two-run blast to the left field berm. Dalton Shuffield doubled in Noah Cardenas after the ball got lost in the sky. Then Keaschall and Jeferson Morales each worked respective sacrifice flies to center and right field.

Morris earned the win to improve to 2-1 with the Wind Surge in 2024. Serving as the Wichita piggyback, he threw five innings of two-hit baseball with four strikeouts, silencing the Midland lineup quickly.

The Wind Surge continue their home series at Riverfront Stadium with the Midland RockHounds on Saturday, June 15, on KU Night with a Spazmatics Concert after the game. The first pitch is at 6:05 PM. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

