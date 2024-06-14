Bats Break Out To Slay Four-Game Skid

June 14, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Pascanel Ferreras went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBIs Friday night as the Hooks rolled to an 11-3 victory over the Missions before 4,304 fans at Wolff Stadium.

Corpus Christi, matching its largest win of the season, sent eight men to bat in the second for a 5-0 lead. Kenedy Corona started the scoring with a lead-off home run to left field. Jordan Brewer and Ferreras followed with a double and an RBI single, respectively, setting the stage for J.C. Correa's two-bagger to right-center that chased home Ferreras.

Tommy Sacco Jr. fashioned the five-spot with a two-run blast to right, his second home run in a span of three games.

The Hooks tacked on four more in the third. Consecutive doubles by Brewer and Ferreras cashed in an error by second baseman Ripken Reyes. Collin Price coaxed a walk and, with two away, Rolando Espinosa doubled to the gap in right-center, giving CC a 9-0 bulge.

Miguel Ullola made the start for the Hooks and struck out nine over 3 2/3 innings. Ullola leads the Texas League in strikeouts, breezing 84 in 61.2 frames for an average of 12.3 Ks per 9.0 IP.

Ferreras completed his first professional five-RBI game with a two-out, two-run knock in the seventh, capitalizing on singles by Jeron Williams and Corona.

Lefty Brayan De Paula picked up the win by retiring four of six batters faced.

Lefty Luis Angel Rodriguez, making his second appearance since coming off the IL, twirled three scoreless innings, with Alejandro Torres keeping SA at bay in the ninth.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.