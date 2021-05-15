Pitchers' Duel Goes in Favor of El Paso

May 15, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Chihuahuas 2 (6-3), Isotopes 0 (1-8), - Southwest University Park | El Paso, Tex.

AT THE DISH: The Isotopes were held to three singles, coming off the bats of Ryan Vilade (1-for-3), Brendan Rodgers (1-for-3) and Greg Bird (1-for-4). Vilade also drew one of two walks on the night for the Isotopes, the other coming from Jose Gomez.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland (0-1, 2.25) was the hard-luck loser in his first rehab start for Albuquerque, allowing one run on two hits over 4.0 innings on the hill. The southpaw walked one and struck out none on 66 pitches, 44 of which were strikes ... Jake Wynkoop allowed his first run of the season over his 3.0 innings toeing the rubber ... Logan Cozart recorded a scoreless frame out of the bullpen.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes did not record an extra-base hit ... Albuquerque was 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position and left five on base as a team ... This marks the first time the Isotopes offense has been shut out on the season.

ON DECK: Right-hander José Mujica (0-1, 16.88) gets the start for the Isotopes on Sunday afternoon. First pitch from El Paso is set for 1:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.