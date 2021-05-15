Skeeters Fall in 6-5 Comeback Victory by Round Rock

May 15, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release







(ROUND ROCK, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters had their four-game winning streak snapped with a 6-5 loss Saturday night to the Round Rock Express.

The Skeeters led 5-2 entering the eighth inning thanks in part to a two-run home run and RBI triple from Alex De Goti, and an RBI double from Garrett Stubbs.

Round Rock scored four runs to take the lead in the eighth inning on an RBI double from Yohel Pozo, RBI single from Delino DeShields and a two-run single from Yonny Hernandez. Right-hander Jojanse Torres was handed the loss in relief after allowing four runs in 2 1/3 innings.

The Skeeters (7-2) loaded the bases in the ninth as Express (6-3) right-hander Joe Barlow secured his second save of the season.

Left-hander Ryan Hartman made his second start of the year for the Skeeters and allowed two runs on six hits while striking out five through four innings.

Left-hander Framber Valdez begins his Major League rehab assignment at 1:05 p.m. Sunday in Round Rock. Valdez will be making his first appearance since fracturing a finger on his left hand during his first Spring Training outing in March. He will be opposed by left-hander Brock Burke for the Express.

Single-game tickets are on sale for the Skeeters first two home series of the 2021 season (May 20-June 1). People can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets to purchase their tickets today.

For updates and more information on the Skeeters, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com and follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.