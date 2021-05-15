Reno Aces Notes and Roster

First pitch vs. Las Vegas is set for 4:05p.m. PT.

Home Sweet Home: One day after a five-run comeback to lift the Aces to victory in their home opener, Reno erased a six-run deficit on Friday night to down Las Vegas, 10-7. The team smacked 11 hits in its seventh win of the year, three of which were triples. The three triples in Friday's game marked the fourth time in franchise history and first since June 6, 2016 against the Aviators. Ben DeLuzio recorded two of the three, making him the first player since Steven Souza Jr., on June 30, 2018, to hit a pair of triples in the same game.

Offensive Prowess:

* The Aces' bats have come out swinging to start the 2021 campaign, registering leading marks in Triple-A West with 15 home runs, four triples and 66 runs scored through seven games. The team also ranks second in the division with 24 doubles, 63 RBIs and 93 hits. * Domingo Leyba sits atop the home runs and hits leaderboards this season, smacking four of his division-leading 16 hits over the fence. Leyba is also sits in second with 14 RBIs. * Seth Beer and Ritchie have drilled five doubles to start the 2021 campaign, holding a six-way tie for the second in Triple-A West. * Ben DeLuzio also leads with four triples, two of which came in Friday's game against Las Vegas.

Scouting the Competition - Las Vegas Aviators: The Aviators entered the series on a four-game winning streak after losing its first two contests to Sacramento. Las Vegas outscored the River Cats, 36-26, during their victorious stretch, including nine or more runs in three games. Reno will have to watch out for a pair of top-rated prospects in Luis Barrera and Greg Deichmann, who are ranked No. 7 and No. 9, respectively, in Oakland's system by MLB.com and Baseball America. The pair has been the best hitters in the Aviators' lineup with a combined 21-for-52 (.403 BA) and 10 RBIs. Las Vegas' pitchers hold a 6.97 ERA through eight games, third-worst average in Triple-A West.

Late-game rallies:

* For the fourth time in as many games, the Aces have stormed back in the second half of the game to either tie the contest or take a commanding lead. Friday's effort did both as the team erased a six-run Aviators' lead to win, 10-7. * On Thursday night, Reno slashed a five-run deficit with a six-run eighth inning against Las Vegas to take an 8-5 advantage in favor of Reno. * Over the last three contests, Reno has smacked 12 hits and scored 18 runs in the final two innings of regulation. * The Aces have scored 33 of their 66 runs in the seventh inning or later, including extra in- nings. * In consecutive games to end the series with the Salt Lake Bees, the Aces put up six runs and hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning. * In the seventh inning or later, the Aces are outscoring their opponents, 36-16.

Let's Go Streaking: Domingo Leyba has recorded a hit in eight-straight with his single to center in the fourth. The Aces' shortstop has also registered two or more base knocks and at least one RBI in five-straight games with his RBI triple in the fifth. Jamie Ritchie, who did not appear in Thursday's game, extended his streak to six with his double in the eighth. Josh Reddick extended his hitting streak to six in the bottom of the first, roping a single into right.

New Skipper in Town: Blake Lalli was tabbed as the Aces' fifth manager in franchise history on Feb. 1, 2021. This came after former skipper Chris Cron was promoted to Field Coordinator on the Diamondbacks' staff. Lalli, 37, enters the season as the youngest coach in Aces' history and is the first former player to receive the managerial nod. Prior to his role in Reno, the Pittsburgh, Pa., native served as the manager for both Single-A Kane County Cougars and Double-A Affiliate Jackson Generals for one season. During his lone slate in Mississippi, Lalli coached the Generals to a 78-57 record and its second Southern League National Championship in as many years. As skipper, Lalli boasts a 157-124 record (as of 5/14/21) and has mentored top prospects such as Daulton Varsho, Jon Duplantier and Seth Beer. Lalli is off to the best start of his managerial career with a 7-1 record to open the 2021 campaign

Clutch Relief: The Aces' bullpen has been stellar through the opening eight contest, allowing just 20 earned runs on 36 hits while racking up 49 strikeouts and a 4.39 ERA in 41.0 innings. Six players currently have under a 3.00 ERA and 10 relievers are boasting a WHIP under two. The bullpen held the Aviators scoreless through the final six frames.

