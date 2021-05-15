Sacramento sets numerous season-highs in blowout victory

May 15, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







Oklahoma City, Okla. - The Sacramento River Cats (5-4) scored a season-high 13 runs on Saturday to secure their third straight win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers (1-8).

Seven different River Cats scored a run, with center fielder Bryce Johnson leading the team with four runs scored in a 3-for-5 day. Shortstop Thairo Estrada finished a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-4 with two walks, two runs, and four RBIs.

Sacramento scored early and often. Just two batters into the game against Oklahoma City starter Aaron Wilkerson (0-2), rehabbing second baseman Donovan Solano doubled home Johnson and eventually scored on a sacrifice-fly by Joe McCarthy.

Solano looked like his normal self in his first game back from a calf injury. The 33-year-old finished the day 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI before being removed in the bottom of the fifth for Peter Maris.

The River Cats really broke things open with nine combined runs over the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings. The five-run seventh inning also tied a season-high. Catcher Chadwick Tromp started that inning off with a solo home run (his second).

Fellow rehabber Tyler Beede was equally impressive. The right-handed pitcher retired nine of 10 batters and struck out four while only allowing one hit. Notably, Beede threw a season-high 43 pitches in his third outing since his 2020 Tommy John surgery.

Right-hander Shun Yamaguchi (0-1 with a 9.00 ERA) looks to keep the season-long win streak going. He'll take on a plethora of Dodgers on Sunday, with Oklahoma City planning a bullpen day. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to all of the action live online at rivercats.com, and on the MiLB First Pitch app..

Additional Notes

Right fielder Drew Robinson went 1-for-4 with two runs and a walk, but his first two at-bats (both strikeouts) provided an interesting, full-circle moment. Robinson's last MLB game, at-bat, and hit all came against Wilkerson (while with Milwaukee) on April 22, 2019. Robinson pinch-hit for future Sacramento teammate Dominic Leone in the eighth inning and singled off Wilkerson.

Left-hander Scott Kazmir (1-0) had an excellent second outing for Sacramento. The three-time MLB All Star struck out two and surrendered one run (a seventh-inning home run to Rangel Ravelo) and two hits over 3.1 innings.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.