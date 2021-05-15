OKC Dodgers Crushed by Sacramento

The Sacramento River Cats sent the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 13-1 loss Saturday night to take a 3-0 lead in the series between the teams at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The River Cats scored 13 runs and held the Dodgers to two hits before OKC's Rangel Ravelo connected on his second home run of the season in the seventh inning to end the shutout. The River Cats went on to outhit the Dodgers, 16-3, as five Sacramento pitchers combined to hold OKC to a season-low hit total.

Of Note: -Rangel Ravelo recorded a double and his second home run of the season Saturday and now paces the Dodgers with six extra-base hits this season. Through the first nine games of 2021, Ravelo is 11-for-31 with a team-high seven walks while ranking second on the team with six RBI.

-Donovan Solano went 3-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored for the River Cats while on a Major League Rehab Assignment from the San Francisco Giants Saturday. Solano played 81 games for the OKC Dodgers during the 2018 season, batting .318 with 21 doubles and 43 RBI.

-The 13 runs allowed by the Dodgers were the second-most given up by the team this season (15 R - May 7 at Round Rock) and the most allowed in a game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since a 13-8 loss against Nashville Aug. 20, 2019. The 16 hits allowed by OKC Saturday were a season-high and the most since allowing 17 hits in the same Aug. 20, 2019 game against Nashville.

-Dodgers reliever Logan Salow pitched 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings Saturday with five strikeouts, retiring all six batters he faced in the eighth and ninth innings. He has seven total strikeouts over his two outings this season (3.0 IP).

-The Dodgers' 1-8 record marks the team's slowest start to a season in the Bricktown era (since 1998). The team's previous lowest win total through nine games was three, going 3-6 in 2002.

What's Next: The Dodgers continue their first home series at 6:05 p.m. Sunday against the Sacramento River Cats at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The game was originally scheduled for 2:05 p.m., but due to forecasted inclement weather and in order to make every effort to play without a significant weather delay, first pitch was pushed back four hours. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

