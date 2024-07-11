Pitcher's Duel Ends in Shutout Loss

Midland, TX - Ben Williamson broke up a perfect game bid by Midland's Blake Beers with a single up the middle leading off the eighth inning but the RockHounds would defeat the Arkansas Travelers, 3-0 on Thursday night. Beers put down the first 21 hitters he faced before Williamson's base hit. He and Colin Peluse combined on a two-hitter as the Travs were unable to dent the scoreboard. Danny Wirchansky was the hard luck loser despite firing another quality start working a season high seven innings and allowing only two runs. The left-hander retired the final 16 Midland batters he faced.

Moments That Mattered

* Jeremy Eierman blasted a two-run home run in the second inning for the only runs off Wirchansky.

* Williamson's hit ended Beers bid at perfection and brought the tying run to the plate but a double play quickly ended the threat.

Notable Travs Performances

* LHP Danny Wirchansky: L, 7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 7 K, HR

News and Notes

* Midland threw their league-best 10th shutout of the season and the Travs were blanked for the ninth time.

* Wirchansky has thrown quality starts in each of his past five outings.

* RHP Logan Gragg returned to the Travs roster after a stint with Triple-A Tacoma and LHP Reid VanScoter was placed on the Injured List.

* Arkansas has lost six games in a row, their longest such streak of the season.

Up Next

The series in Midland continues on Friday night with RHP Michael Morales (0-1, 12.71) making the start against RHP Ryan Cusick (1-3, 7.18). First pitch is set for 7:00 pm. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

