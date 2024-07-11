Brand-New Worship Wednesdays Unveiled at Hammons Field

July 11, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







We're excited to introduce Worship Wednesdays at Hammons Field, a brand-new faith-based program during select Wednesday night games the rest of this season. Don't miss the first two Worship Wednesday games on July 24 and August 7!

Designed to kick off the evening with faith and fellowship, Worship Wednesdays feature a pregame faith-based message and musical performance led by an area church. We're excited to have New Life Church as our first host church for July 24!

In an effort to make Worship Wednesdays as accessible as possible, additional churches and faith-based organizations are encouraged to apply for ticket grants through our Fly Together Fund in partnership with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

July 24 and August 7 Worship Wednesday Program Info:

- Gates open early at 5:50 PM for a 7:05 PM game

- A selected faith organization will deliver a pregame message from 5:55 - 6:05 PM

- A faith-based musical group will perform from 6:05 - 6:25 PM

- Enjoy a night of baseball at Hammons Field

Don't miss a night full of faith, fellowship and fun!

To apply for the ticket grant, click here!

For more information on this program, ticket grants or to be selected as the host church, contact the Springfield Cardinals front office at info@springfieldcardinals.com or (417) 863-0395.

