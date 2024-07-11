Springfield Fights Back To Snag Win Over Wichita

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Cardinals scored three runs in the 5th and two in the 7th to overcome a 3-1 deficit and three Springfield pitchers did not walk a batter as the Cardinals defeated the Wichita Wind Surge 6-4 on Thursday night at Hammons Field. The Cardinals have won 8 of their last 10 overall and 5 of 7 at home.

Decisions:

W: Andrew Marrero (2-1)

L: Scott Angler (4-1)

S: Matt Svanson (13)

Notables:

With a leadoff single in the 5th inning, Bryan Torres extended his on-base streak to 17 straight games.

Mike Antico gave the Cardinals their first lead of the game with a two-run homer in the bottom of the 5th. The Cardinals have homered in 5 straight game, a season-long streak.

Tommy Edman went 1-for-3 with a walk in his 2nd rehab outing for Springfield.

All but one Cardinal starter recorded at least one hit.

All four Wichita runs scored on solo homers.

Matt Lloyd drove in two runs for the 2nd straight game and extended his on-base streak to 7 straight games.

Matt Svanson picked up his league-leading 13th save of the season. He is 13-for-13 in save opportunities this season.

On Deck:

Thursday, July 11: SPR RHP Trent Baker (3-6. 6.02 ERA) vs WCH RHP Travis Adams (4-6, 4.80 ERA)

