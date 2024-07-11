2024 RoughRiders Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

July 11, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the World Series Champion Texas Rangers, have announced that 2024 playoff tickets are on sale now after winning the first half Texas League South division title.

Tickets for all 2024 home playoff games can be purchased. An additional playoff pass is available for a $5 add-on fee to guarantee access to all home RoughRiders playoff games.

In their first first-half title since 2014, the Riders will face the second-half champion in a best-of-three series, beginning on the road on Tuesday, September 17th. Frisco will then return home to host at least one game on Thursday, September 19th and an if-necessary game on Friday, September 20th.

The Championship Series will be played between the winners of the two Division Series and, if they advance, Frisco will host the initial game of the Championship Series on Sunday, September 22nd.

In the first half, they owned the best record in all of Double-A at 44-25 and won the Texas League South by 4.0 games over the Midland RockHounds. The RoughRiders finished with the best record in Double-A for the first time since 2008.

Offensively, the Riders finished sixth in the league in batting average (.240), fifth in runs per game (4.8), seventh in home runs (45) and eighth in OPS (.680). Where they shined was on the pitching side, finishing first in ERA (3.49), third in batting average against (.231) and second in saves (19). Their relievers finished with a 2.95 ERA, which was fourth in all of Minor League Baseball.

Frisco has won two Texas League titles, in 2004 and 2022. This is the RoughRiders' 10th appearance in the playoffs in their 21 seasons as a franchise.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

