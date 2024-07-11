Three-Run First Inning Too Much for Riders to Overcome, Lose 3-2

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 3-2 on Thursday evening from Riders Field.

Northwest Arkansas (7-8, 42-42) jumped ahead early against Frisco (9-6, 53-31) starter Ben Anderson (4-5) in the top of the first inning. Javier Vaz opened the ballgame with a double to left before Tyler Tolbert worked a walk, both later scored on a two-run single by Peyton Wilson. Diego Hernandez extended the Naturals lead to 3-0 with an RBI single, plating Wilson.

Anderson settled in after the three-run first, spinning a total of 4.2 innings while allowing the three runs on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

Robby Ahlstrom worked 1.1 innings of scoreless, no-hit baseball with a pair of punchouts out of the bullpen.

Keyber Rodriguez belted his fourth homer of the year, plating Frainyer Chavez to pull Frisco within a run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

In a 3-2 game, Tyler Owens held the Naturals to just one hit while striking out two across two shutout frames.

In the top of the ninth inning, Reid Birlingmair took the mound and worked a 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout.

Chavez opened the bottom of the ninth inning with a double against Brandon Johnson, but the righty sat down the next three batters he faced to earn the save.

Chavez and Cody Freeman collected two-hit nights as the RoughRiders outhit Northwest Arkansas 8-7, but ultimately fell one run short of another comeback win.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game homestand against the Naturals at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, July 12th. RHP Nick Krauth (6-3, 5.07) will take the mound for the Riders against RHP Mason Barnett (3-5, 5.79) for the Naturals.

