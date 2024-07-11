Emiliano Teodo Wins Rangers June Starting Pitcher of the Month Honors

FRISCO, Texas - On Thursday, the Texas Rangers announced that RoughRiders pitcher Emiliano Teodo has been named the Rangers Minor League Starting Pitcher of the Month for June.

Teodo, who has been one of the best starting pitchers in the Texas League all season, went 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA over his five June starts. In 24.0 innings, he struck out 40 to 11 walks and held opponents to a slashline of .191/.314/.262/.576. In the five starts, he allowed just three extra-base hits, including one home run, one double and one triple.

As of June 11th, Teodo currently leads the Texas League in ERA (1.71), strikeout rate (32.2 percent) and swinging strike rate (17.1 percent) while he is third in strikeouts (89), second in batting average against (.183) and fourth in WHIP (1.13). Since allowing four runs in his first start of the season, Teodo is 5-1 with a 1.23 ERA over his last 13 starts.

Originally signed out of the Dominican Republic at 18 years old, Teodo made his state-side debut in Down East in 2022 and has progressed one level each season.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game homestand against the Naturals at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, July 11th. RHP Ben Anderson (4-4, 4.24) will take the mound for the Riders against LHP Noah Cameron (2-4, 3.84) for the Naturals.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.

