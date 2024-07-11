Daniel Robert Makes MLB Debut

FRISCO, Texas - Former Frisco RoughRiders pitcher Daniel Robert made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, July 10th in their game against the Los Angeles Angels from Angels Stadium.

The 29-year-old Robert came in out of the bullpen for the Rangers, allowing two runs over 1.2 innings on two hits while striking out two and walking one in a 7-2 loss to the Angels. He surrendered a two-run home run to Angels shortstop Zach Neto in the outing.

Robert came through Frisco at the end of the 2021 season, allowing one run through his first 11 outings in relief before surrendering four runs (three earned) in 0.1 innings on the last game of the season against Amarillo. Overall, he finished with a 2.08 ERA over 12 games with Frisco.

For the last three seasons, Robert has been pitching out of the bullpen with Triple-A Round Rock, owning a 6.28 ERA in 2022, a 4.40 ERA in 2023 and a 2.35 ERA this season before his call-up.

The former Auburn Tiger was drafted by the Rangers in the 21st round of the 2017 draft, but did not sign. He signed as a free agent with the Rangers in 2018 and did not see action until 2019 because of elbow surgery. At Auburn, he was primarily a position player, only making 14 appearances on the mound in four seasons. At the plate, he hit .283 with 11 home runs and 104 RBIs in 196 games.

Robert is the 10th former RoughRiders player to make his MLB debut in 2024 and the 207th player in franchise history, joining Wyatt Langford, Justin Slaten, Justin Foscue, Davis Wendzel, Cole Winn, Ricky Vanasco, Jack Leiter, Gerson Garabito and Tyler Phillips.

