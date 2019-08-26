"Pitch for Gitch" this Sunday at Shaw Park

August 26, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - Thrive Thrift Shop and the Winnipeg Goldeyes are pleased to present the "Pitch for Gitch" promotion at Shaw Park on Sunday, September 1st when the Goldeyes host the Sioux Falls Canaries at 1:05 p.m.

Pitch for Gitch will raise money for CancerCare Manitoba Foundation, while providing underwear to those in need via donation.

"I think it surprises people that others are lacking or can't afford underwear," said Kristy Muckosky, Thrift Shop Coordinator at Thrive Thrift Shop. "We have people coming out of homelessness, domestic abuse, house fires, mental health crisis, and youths who ask us quite a lot for underwear. We receive donations, but have a hard time keeping underwear in stock."

The Winnipeg Goldeyes and Thrive Thrift Shop will collect donations of new underwear at Shaw Park on Sunday, September 1st, and provide those donations to Thrive Thrift Shop for those who need it most.

Goldeyes boxer shorts will also be on sale for $5 with all cash proceeds being donated to CancerCare Manitoba Foundation, while the boxer shorts will be donated to Thrive Thrift Shop. Fans who purchase boxer shorts for donation will receive a Goldeyes' souvenir pack.

Advance tickets for September 1st versus Sioux Falls are on sale now beginning at just $11. Additional ticket options and promotional details can be found at www.goldeyes.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.