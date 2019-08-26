American Association Game Recaps

August 26, 2019 - American Association (AA) News Release





St. Paul 5, Chicago 4 - Box Score

The St. Paul Saints walked off on the Chicago Dogs 5-4 thanks to a sacrifice fly from 3B Chesny Young in the bottom of the ninth.

The Saints took a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth when LF Jabari Henry double home CF Dan Motl and DH Brady Shoemaker but the Dogs tied things back up in the top of the ninth as they loaded up the bases and RF Victor Roache was hit by a pitch and 3B Jordan Dean drew a walk.

In the bottom of the ninth, 2B Josh Allen hit a lead-off double and took second when 1B John Silviano bounced out to first base. Allen scored in the next at-bat when Young popped out to center.

RF Michael Lang went 2-for-4 for the Saints and CF David Olmedo-Barrera went 2-for-4 for the dogs.

Gary SouthShore 4, Lincoln 1 - Box Score

The Gary SouthShore RailCats held the Lincoln Saltdogs to just two hits as they picked up a 4-1 win.

Lincoln scored its only run in the bottom of the first when RF Cody Regis hit a solo home run. The RailCats tied things up in the top of the third when SS Marcus Mooney (3-for-4) doubled home LF Michael Blatchford and they took the lead in the sixth after 3B Randy Santiesteban singled to plate Mooney.

The RailCats added another pair of runs in the ninth as CF Daniel Gardner drew a bases-loaded walk and Mooney lifted a sac fly that scored C Danny De La Calle.

Reliever Andrew Carter earned the win as he worked 2.2 innings and allowed just one hit.

Sioux City 6, Kansas City 2 - Box Score

The Sioux City Explorers pulled level with the Kansas City T-Bones for the final playoff spot with a 6-2 win on Sunday.

RF Jeremy Hazelbaker gave the Explorers the lead in the bottom of the first with an RBI single but the T-Bones took the lead in the fifth after SS Shawn O'Malley (3-for-4) doubled home LF Danny Mars (2-for-4) and 3B Ramsey Romano. That lead only lasted until the bottom of the frame when 3B Jose Sermo hit a three-run double to put the Explorers back in control.

The Explorers put things away with a solo shot form LF Sebastian Zawada in the sixth and a sac fly from DH Dexture McCall in the seventh that score Stankiewicz.

Texas 8, Cleburne 2 - Box Score

The Texas AirHogs rode a five-run third inning to an 8-2 win against the Cleburne Railroaders.

2B Ryan Brett opened the scoring with a solo home run for the Railroaders in the bottom of the second but the AirHogs took control in the next frame and never looked back. In the third, CF Javion Randle singled home LF Justin Byrd (2-for-4) and C Luan Chenchen (2-for-2). In the next at-bat, DH Na Chuang (3-for-5) hit a ground-rule double to score 2B Li Ning (2-for-4). After Randle scored on a wild pitch, Chuang scored when 1B Chen Junpeng (2-for-5) bounced out.

Those five runs proved to be more than enough for the AirHogs as Cleburne's only other run came in the bottom of the fourth when LF Nick Rotola tripled to plate C Logan Trowbridge.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.