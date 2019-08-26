'Dogs and RailCats Cancelled

LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Monday morning game between the Saltdogs and Gary SouthShore RailCats has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

With ongoing rain throughout the morning and early afternoon, the decision had been made to cancel the game. It will not be made up.

Ricky Knapp was scheduled to pitch for Lincoln, and the 'Dogs will now have Monday and Tuesday off before opening the final home series of the year against the Cleburne Railroaders on Wednesday.

First-pitch times of all three games Wednesday-Friday are scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Pregame coverage will begin at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

Thursday is the final Thirsty Thursday of the year, with tastings of local beers along with discounted draws and pizza. Friday is the final home game of 2019, and will be celebrated as Husker Night with coach Fred Hoiberg and fireworks set to dance hits.

The Saltdogs will conclude the year with a three-game series at Gary SouthShore beginning Saturday evening.

The Saltdogs are playing their 19th season in Lincoln. All ticket and promo information can be found at saltdogs.com, and follow the 'Dogs on Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

