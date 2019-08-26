Canaries' Coulter Named League Hitter of the Week

FRANKLIN, Wisc. - Sioux Falls Canaries fans already know Clint Coulter's been red-hot at the plate. Now the rest of the league is taking notice.

Coulter has been named the American Association's Pointstreak Player of the Week for the week ending August 25.

Coulter's coming off a monster week for the Canaries. The outfielder/catcher was tied for the league lead with a .458 batting average over the stretch, with a home run and seven runs batted in. He posted a 1.396 OPS over the stretch, the best in the league.

Coulter's consistency was also impressive this week. He reached base safely in all seven of the Birds' games, extending his active on-base streak to 17 games.

Coulter is the second Canary to earn a weekly honor in 2019, after Taylor Hill was named Pitcher of the Week for the week ending June 30. Birds second baseman Alay Lago was also named Rawlings Player of the Month for the month of June.

Coulter and the Canaries face the Milwaukee Milkmen in a rubber game Monday night before heading back to Sioux Falls for their last homestand of the season. The Birds will take on their I-29 rivals, the Sioux City Explorers, in a three-game set Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. All three games are scheduled for 7:05 p.m. For more information on game tickets, group outings or promotions, call the Canaries Front Office at (605) 336-6060, or visit the Canaries official website at www.sfcanaries.com.

