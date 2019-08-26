'Roaders Rally Past Texas

CLEBURNE, Tex. - The Cleburne Railroaders rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the first inning to surge past the Texas AirHogs 10-4 on Monday night at The Depot at Cleburne Station.

Texas (26-68) came out swinging against Cleburne starter Jesus Sanchez (10-4), starting the game with four consecutive singles. Na Chuang got the scoring started with an RBI single, then after a strikeout Yang Jin plated two more with a single of his own.

It didn't take long for Cleburne to answer. In the bottom of the inning, Angel Reyes crushed a long two-run homer to left-center that pulled the Railroaders (55-39) within 3-2. Cleburne moved in front in the fourth, as a pair of two-out walks set the stage for consecutive run-scoring singles from Logan Trowbridge and Daniel Robertson that put the 'Roaders in front 4-3.

Erik Manoah singled up the middle to score Justin Byrd in the fifth, tying the game at 4-4.

Cleburne regained the lead in the sixth when Grant Buck singled to score Angel Rosa, giving the Railroaders a 5-4 advantage.

Ryan Brett provided the biggest swing of the night in the seventh, lining a two-out, two-run homer to left that pushed the edge to 7-4. Cleburne put the game away with three more runs in the eighth, courtesy of a Reyes RBI double, a wild pitch, and a Chase Simpson run-scoring single.

The Railroaders bullpen was excellent, as Nefi Ogando, Braden Pearson, and Tyler Wilson allowed just one base runner over the final three innings to nail down the victory.

Sanchez earned the win for Cleburne with six strong innings, striking out six without issuing a walk. With the win, he matched Patrick Mincey for the most single-season wins in Railroaders franchise history. Zech Lemond (0-13) took the loss for Texas, matching the league record for losses in a season. Lemond allowed five runs over 5.1 innings.

Cleburne concludes the 2019 regular season with a six-game road trip, beginning on Wednesday in Lincoln with a three-game series against the Saltdogs. First pitch of Wednesday's series opener is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

