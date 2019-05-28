Pit Spitters Park Opens Tonight

Traverse City, MI - When the Traverse City Pit Spitters open their inaugural season tonight at 7:05PM against the Green Bay Booyah, they will be doing so in a ballpark that has seen an offseason full of changes, not the least of which is a temporary new name. As the 2019 season kicks off fans will be flocking to the rebranded Pit Spitters Park to experience all the NEW fun.

"Our long-term vision for this ballpark is to make it an entertainment destination for Northern Michigan. Eventually, we expect to have more non-baseball events than baseball games at that facility," said Pit Spitters CEO Joe Chamberlin. "We think the park has great potential to house concerts, festivals, company picnics and any number of other events in addition to Pit Spitters Baseball. We are incredibly excited for opening day as it's our first opportunity to show the community what we have been working so hard on this offseason

Fans will get their first chance to see the new team and all the ballpark updates tonight, as the team kicks off the season against the Green Bay Booyah at 7:05pm. The first 500 fans through the gates receive a special inaugural season t-shirt courtesy of 4Front Credit Union.

Tickets for opening day and the entire 2019 season are available online at www.pitspitters.com. Prices are $6 for lawn and $10 for box seats. Patio tables are sold out for Opening Day.

Season and group tickets are still on sale and can be purchased by calling (231) 943-0100. Season ticket options include 5-game, 10-game, half-season, and full-season packages. Each package offers exclusive perks including discounts on tickets, VIP parking, merchandise, early access to games, exclusive event invites and more. In addition to these packages, there are also 5-game patio table and 10-game patio table options available that include additional discounts and full wait service. Groups of 20 or more may reserve tickets for any 2019 game. They are available in the box seat and lawn sections. Groups will receive a discount on tickets, their name announced during the game and receive discounts on souvenirs and parking.

Complete schedule and ticket information including season tickets, group prices and perks is available at www.pitspitters.com.

