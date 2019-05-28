Woodchucks Come Back to Defeat the Kingfish in Season Opener

Wausau, WIS - The Wisconsin Woodchucks played their Northwoods League 2019 season opener in Kenosha this evening. The Woodchucks were down 3-0 heading into the fourth inning, but rallied back to win against the Kenosha Kingfish with a final score of 10-5.

The Woodchucks got it going in the fourth, managing to score two runs off a bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch. The rally continued and the Woodchucks finished with a five-run ninth inning. Kyle Simmons stole two bases off the bat, followed by walks drawn by Brandon Stetzer and Lawrence Cicileo, and an RBI single from Nate Stinson. The Chucks bullpen helped carry the team with impressive performances from Maddux Solomon, Will Bausinger, and Tom Ambrosino.

Top Performers

Maddux Solomon had a great appearance in relief, pitching four strikeouts in 2.2 innings on the mound.

Kaeber Rog hit a triple in the sixth inning to bring in Nate Stinson.

Nate Stinson had an impressive game going 3-for-5 at the plate with two RBIS.

Next Up

The Wisconsin Woodchucks Home Opener at Athletic Park is this Saturday, June 1st as they host the Madison Mallard. First pitch is at 6:35 PM. Enjoy Opening Night Post-Game Fireworks presented by Wiplfi CPA's & Consultants. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

