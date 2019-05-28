Rafters Open 10th Anniversary Season at Rockford

May 28, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





After wrapping up the 2018 season with a 34-37 record, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters look to bounce back in their 10thanniversary season and reach the Northwoods League playoffs for the third time in four years.

The Rafters open the 2019 campaign with a two-game away series against the Rockford Rivets. The team then travels to Madison for a one-game tilt with the Mallards before returning to Historic Witter Field for the Rafters' home opener.

The 2019 roster features plenty of high-caliber talent from around the country, including returners Jake Dunham, Winston Allen and Trayson Kubo. After posting a 1.47 ERA and a 6-2 record for the Rafters in 2018, Kubo returns to the rotation after wrapping up his collegiate career at Stephen F. Austin.

Craig Noto enters his fifth season as the field manager for the Rafters, having a 2016 Northwoods League Championship under his belt. The summer of 2019 also marks the return of assistant coach Kirk Shrider, who was with the team in 2016 and 2017. Additionally, the Rafters welcome first-year assistant coach Will Flynt to the 2019 staff.

Nathan Hemmerling will get the nod tonight for Wisconsin Rapids. The Lakeland University freshman led the conference with 76 strikeouts, being named first-team all-conference and first-team all-Midwest Region in Division III.

Want to attend a Rafters game this season? Rafters 9-Game Ticket Packages are on sale now! For more information on all Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at

715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Rafthouse is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.