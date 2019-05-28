Booyah Meet Pit Spitters to Open the 2019 Season

Traverse City, MI - 2019 is a season full of new opportunities for Green Bay. Since the final out of the season last year, Green Bay has taken on a new coaching staff, a name change, and a new place to call home in Capital Credit Union Park. Now, it's finally time to take the field and see what this 2019 Booyah baseball season is all about.

In case you missed it, the Booyah hired a new field manager, Tom Carty, for the 2019 season. Carty completed his third season as the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator for LIU Brooklyn, and has hired Billy Henley and Mark Hernandez to his coaching staff. Carty brings a veteran presence as a manager, and a winning mantra with his Georgia College teams advancing to seven NCAA Division II Tournaments during his nine seasons.

Tonight, in Traverse City, the Booyah take the field just four days away from their first home game of the season. Starting pitcher Nick Riggle, from California (PA), steps on the rubber in hopes of getting Green Bay off to a 1-0 start. At California this season, Riggle went 7-2 with a 2.43 ERA and a .238 batters against average. For the Pit Spitters, right hander Chase Wheatcroft out of Cal State Stanislaus takes the ball in the season opener.

As far as returners go, Blaise Maris returns this season for the Booyah after hitting .296 last year and leading the team in home runs and RBIs with five and 32, respectively. Maris played in 66 games for the Bullfrogs, while racking up 73 hits.

The Green Bay Booyah head home to Capital Credit Union Park on June 1st for the home opener against Wisconsin Rapids.

