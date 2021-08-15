Pit Spitters Open Postseason with Big Win at Home

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters topped the Kokomo Jackrabbits 9-2 on Sunday in the 2021 Northwoods League Playoff opener.

Kokomo struck with a run in the first, but Traverse City would immediately answer. Mario Camilletti reached on an error and Tito Flores singled to start the inning. After a sac bunt from Evan Maday, Camilletti scored on a wild pitch. Chris Monroe then doubled to right field to give his team a 2-1 lead. Monroe, the Northwoods League RBI leader, finished the day 2-4.

A few scoreless innings later, Camilletti delivered the big hit, launching a two-run home run to right field. It's not only his first home run this season, but it is his first home run in his three years with Traverse City.

The sixth inning was huge for the Pit Spitters. After Monroe singled and Zeb Roos doubled, Camden Traficante delivered a 2-RBI triple to center field. The next batter Christian Faust laid down a perfect suicide squeeze to score Traficante. Faust reached third on a throwing error by Kokomo's catcher, allowing him to score on a sac fly from Logan Hylek. The four-run inning put Traverse City on top 8-1.

Kokomo scored one in the top of the seventh, but reliever Joe Horoszco stranded the bases loaded. Cam Schuelke picked up the win. The Northwoods League Pitcher of the Year went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits. He struck out two. It's the first time since June 13 that Schuelke allowed multiple earned runs in a game.

Trey Yunger singled home a run in the bottom of the seventh to get the run back as the Pit Spitters won 9-2. Horoszco retired the last seven he faced the close out the opening win.

There are multiple scenarios possible for the second round. A Pit Spitter victory puts them against Fond du Lac/Madison in round two.

If Fond du Lac wins their series, Traverse City will play the semifinals on the road.

Since Fond du Lac will have to win in three games, the semifinals would be played in Fond du Lac on Wednesday

If Madison wins their series, Traverse City will host the semifinals.

A Madison and Traverse City sweep would set up a matchup Tuesday at Turtle Creek.

If Madison or Traverse City lose one game but win the series, the two will meet in Turtle Creek on Wednesday.

Up Next

The Pit Spitters travel to Kokomo tomorrow for Game 2. A win advances them to the second round. A loss forces Game 3 in Kokomo on Tuesday. Both games are scheduled for 6:35 ET first pitch.

