Turnquist Throws Gem, Leads Mallards to Game 1 Victory

The Madison Mallards hosted game one of the sub-divisional round of the Northwoods League playoffs at the Duck Pond, and came away with a 5-0 win over Fond Du Lac.

The Ducks went on top 3-0 right away in the first on a two-run single from JT Benson (Louisville) and an RBI single from Charlie Szykowny (UW - Stout).

The Ducks then tacked on another run in the fourth on an error, with Szykowny driving home another in the fifth on a sacrifice fly.

That was more than enough offensive support for Eliot Turnquist (UW-Milwaukee), who pitched a complete game, three-hit shutout to lead the Ducks to victory.

Turnquist had 13 strikeouts on the afternoon and did not allow a hit until the 5th inning. After today, in his last three starts Turnquist has pitched 19 innings and allowed just one run, with 21 strikeouts.

Tomorrow night the Mallards will look to clinch a series victory in Fond Du Lac at Herr-Baker Field with a scheduled first pitch of 6:35 p.m.

If the Dock Spiders win tomorrow and there is a game three, that would also be in Fond Du Lac on Tuesday night with a first pitch time of 6:35 p.m.

Tonight was the final game at the Duck Pond this season unless Duluth and Madison both reach the championship game, as Duluth is the only team remaining in the playoffs with a worse overall record than Madison.

