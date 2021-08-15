Fond du Lac Defeated by Madison in Opening Game of Playoffs
MADISON, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders fell in the opening game of their best-of-three game playoff series against the Madison Mallards Sunday, 5-0. The Dock Spiders couldn't overcome the pitching efforts of Madison's Eliot Turnquist who pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts.
Key Plays
- Tommy Carpenter connected on his first double of the season to lead-off the seventh inning
- Defensively, the Dock Spiders flipped four double plays Sunday, a single-game season high for the team this season
Key Players
Along with Carpenter, Bradley Comer bashed a double of his own as part of his 1-3 afternoon
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
FDL - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
MAD - 3 3 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 X
Up Next:
To continue the best-of-three game series, the Dock Spiders will host Madison in a must-win second game Monday at Herr-Baker Field in Fond du Lac at 6:35 p.m. Tickets are still available for Monday's game at www.dockspiders.com.
