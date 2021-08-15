Fond du Lac Defeated by Madison in Opening Game of Playoffs

August 15, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







MADISON, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders fell in the opening game of their best-of-three game playoff series against the Madison Mallards Sunday, 5-0. The Dock Spiders couldn't overcome the pitching efforts of Madison's Eliot Turnquist who pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts.

Key Plays

- Tommy Carpenter connected on his first double of the season to lead-off the seventh inning

- Defensively, the Dock Spiders flipped four double plays Sunday, a single-game season high for the team this season

Key Players

Along with Carpenter, Bradley Comer bashed a double of his own as part of his 1-3 afternoon

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

FDL - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

MAD - 3 3 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 X

Up Next:

To continue the best-of-three game series, the Dock Spiders will host Madison in a must-win second game Monday at Herr-Baker Field in Fond du Lac at 6:35 p.m. Tickets are still available for Monday's game at www.dockspiders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.