Mallards Host Game One of Playoffs against Fond du Lac

After clinching a spot in the Northwoods League playoffs last night on the final night of the regular season, the Madison Mallards are set to host the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders for game one of the sub-divisional series.

The Mallards swept the Dock Spiders in the final two-game series and thanks to the Woodchucks losing one of two in their series against Wisconsin Rapids, the Mallards were crowned second-half champions.

Fond Du Lac won the first half, and they have a better overall record than Madison this season so they will have home field advantage in the series. They'll host game two as well as a game three if necessary.

Starting on the mound this afternoon for the Mallards will be Eliot Turnquist (UW-Milwaukee). Turnquist will be making his 12th start of the season as he currently owns a 6.02 ERA.

Combined between Turnquist's last two starts, he has pitched 10 innings giving up just one run and has struck out 18. He picked up the win in his last start against the Booyah.

Starting on the mound for the Dock Spiders will be Connor McKenna (Truman State). The right-hander will be making his 10th start of the season as he currently owns a 3.74 ERA in 53 innings pitched.

Today's game is scheduled to start at 3:05 p.m. and will be the final home game of the season for the Mallards unless both Madison and Duluth make the championship game, which would be on Thursday. Tickets for today are available on the Mallards website or by visiting the ticket office.

Game two tomorrow is scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m. at Herr-Baker Field in Fond Du Lac. A game three if necessary would also start at 6:35 p.m. in Fond Du Lac.

